Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Itron

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.