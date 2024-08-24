Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

