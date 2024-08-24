Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.02. 71,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 673,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Hesai Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $536.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hesai Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

