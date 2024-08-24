HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $481.56

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 481.56 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 542.98 ($7.06). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 537 ($6.98), with a volume of 550,477 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 506.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 131.50, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Insider Activity at HgCapital Trust

In related news, insider Helena Coles acquired 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,998.78 ($14,291.55). 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

