Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,171.19

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,171.19 ($15.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,200.20 ($15.60). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.46), with a volume of 191,708 shares trading hands.

HSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.59) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.57) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,235 ($16.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.82, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,194.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,923.08%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

