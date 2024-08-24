HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Announces $0.06 Final Dividend

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
HMC Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
About HMC Capital
