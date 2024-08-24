Holdco Nuvo Group D.G (NASDAQ:NUVO) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 659,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 760,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Trading Down 16.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93.

Get Holdco Nuvo Group D.G alerts:

Institutional Trading of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holdco Nuvo Group D.G stock. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is based in West Hollywood, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holdco Nuvo Group D.G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.