Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.10

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and traded as low as $11.00. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 197,772 shares traded.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.