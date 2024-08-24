Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5093 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
