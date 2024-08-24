Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HST. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

