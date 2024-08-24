Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) CFO Ken Giacobbe Sells 154,909 Shares

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $97.08 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

