HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $35.66 on Friday. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

