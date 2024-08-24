Hsbc Global Res Upgrades BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) to “Hold”

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBBB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised BBB Foods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BBB Foods stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. BBB Foods has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

