Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Humm Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Humm Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87, a current ratio of 71.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11.
Humm Group Company Profile
