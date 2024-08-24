Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

