Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.10). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,438 shares.
Hurricane Energy Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85.
About Hurricane Energy
Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.
