Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on H. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.00.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Hydro One Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
