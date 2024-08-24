Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,978,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,696.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,458,896 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $196,711.68.

On Monday, August 12th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $141,104.90.

On Friday, August 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $135,292.70.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $113,344.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $101,173.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $10,404.51.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZN stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

