Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,978,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,696.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,458,896 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $196,711.68.

On Monday, August 12th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $141,104.90.

On Friday, August 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $135,292.70.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $113,344.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $101,173.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $10,404.51.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 8.3 %

HYZN opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.94. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,830 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company's stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

