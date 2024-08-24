Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 233,410 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 22.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 136,418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.27%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -347.83%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

