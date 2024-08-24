IG Group (LON:IGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $982.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 982 ($12.76) and last traded at GBX 978.50 ($12.71), with a volume of 509598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 972.50 ($12.64).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.84) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.99) to GBX 1,100 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 985.40 ($12.80).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 879.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 789.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.56, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.64 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. IG Group’s payout ratio is 5,897.44%.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.82), for a total transaction of £210,100.80 ($273,000.00). 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

