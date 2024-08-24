IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Truist Financial

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 628,001 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

