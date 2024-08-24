Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1079 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

