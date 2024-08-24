Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.