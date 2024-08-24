Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
