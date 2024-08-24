Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $439.82

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.82 ($5.71) and traded as low as GBX 387.50 ($5.04). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.12), with a volume of 1,887,081 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.10) to GBX 620 ($8.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 391.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 439.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of £504.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,032.26%.

In other news, insider Lyle Logan acquired 12,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($63,461.54). Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

