Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.92. 207,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 459,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 253,230 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

