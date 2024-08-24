Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Independent Bank Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $62.99 on Friday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 462.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

