Insider Buying: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$481,970.00.

TELUS Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, TELUS Corporation purchased 200,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$950,240.00.

On Friday, August 9th, TELUS Corporation bought 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,703,325.84.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE TIXT opened at C$4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$530.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$3.90 and a 12 month high of C$15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.73.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.