Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,617,527 shares in the company, valued at $46,238,388.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $84,799.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.
Tile Shop Stock Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
