Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 61,666 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 61,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,148,837.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,122.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Brian Hirsch sold 57,211 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,048,677.63.

On Friday, May 31st, Brian Hirsch sold 100 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,825.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $150,362.09.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 3.8 %

ACV Auctions stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in ACV Auctions by 5,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 482,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 86,525 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACVA

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.