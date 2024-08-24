Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells 9,490 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total transaction of $1,716,551.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 58.0% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 8,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

