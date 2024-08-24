Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Sells 3,791 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %
AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
