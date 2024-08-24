Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Sells 3,791 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 239,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 84,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

