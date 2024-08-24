Insider Selling: APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Sells 178,346 Shares of Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,312.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $159,751,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $139,191,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,729,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

