Insider Selling: APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Sells 178,346 Shares of Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of APi Group stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.
APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
