Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $1,148,450.05 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CareDx Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 1,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,308 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $13,025,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 963,554 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,852,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

