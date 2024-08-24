Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells 37,290 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Stuart W. Lang sold 37,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.70, for a total value of C$2,860,143.00.

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

CCL.B opened at C$77.09 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$73.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.78.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

