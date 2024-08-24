Insider Selling: Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CEO Sells 25,004 Shares of Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dover Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $184.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.37.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after buying an additional 425,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.