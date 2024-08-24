Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $192,140,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,196,000 after buying an additional 3,269,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

