Insider Selling: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Sells 246,886 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,047,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00.

NYSE:FL opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,005,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 194.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 73,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,936 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

