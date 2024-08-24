Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

