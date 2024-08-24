Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 51,010 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $5,459,090.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,194,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,961,716.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 93,728 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $9,965,160.96.

On Thursday, August 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $32,518,459.60.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $9,878,762.74.

On Thursday, May 30th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $1,721,743.96.

MTSI opened at $107.00 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

