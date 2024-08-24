Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, August 16th, Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $70,990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

