Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Insider Sells 23,357 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $273.31 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.07. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after buying an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.