Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 19,498 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,945.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RNG stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
