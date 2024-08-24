Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 19,498 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,945.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

