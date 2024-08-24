Insider Selling: Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $141.15 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $141.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.