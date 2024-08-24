Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 3,230 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $453,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,638.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Lionel Bonnot sold 3,203 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $449,252.78.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,229 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $159,770.00.

SiTime Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $144.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $165.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter worth approximately $16,831,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 79,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

