Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CEO Sells 102,533 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

