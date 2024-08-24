Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CEO Sells 102,533 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2024

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.