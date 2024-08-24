IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Alexander Scott Acquires 40 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott purchased 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($195.43).

IntegraFin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 380.50 ($4.94) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 319.18. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 395 ($5.13). The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,378.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.07) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

