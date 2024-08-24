Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.14

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $4.10. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 6,090 shares changing hands.

Interlink Electronics Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.93.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

