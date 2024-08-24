International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$299.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$344.25 million.

