International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$0.76. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 26,500 shares trading hands.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
